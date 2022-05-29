Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after buying an additional 156,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 129,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 52,722 shares during the period.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.44. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $71.34 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

