Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.05.

PXD opened at $280.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $282.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,280 shares of company stock valued at $19,194,732. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

