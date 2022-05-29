Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $31.81 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

