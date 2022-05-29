MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MVO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. 60,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

