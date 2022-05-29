Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Cap of $39,635.05

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $39,635.05 and $2,861.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 28,139,360 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

