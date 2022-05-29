National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%. On average, analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,826,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

