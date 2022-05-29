National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will post $191.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.90 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $138.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $776.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $759.15 million to $792.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $842.81 million, with estimates ranging from $805.82 million to $868.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,291. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,965,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after purchasing an additional 487,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.