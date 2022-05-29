Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the April 30th total of 888,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 214,557 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,125,000 after buying an additional 4,050,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 154,928 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natura &Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE:NTCO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.13. 921,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,580. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

