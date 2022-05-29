Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,592 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 998.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

CEMEX stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.