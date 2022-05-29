Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $518,050.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,946.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,931. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $111.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

