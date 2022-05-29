Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Netlist stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.45 and a beta of 1.06. Netlist has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Netlist ( OTCMKTS:NLST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Netlist had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

