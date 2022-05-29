Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 130.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NBO stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.48. 12,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,203. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $13.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

