New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.

New Relic stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.68. 612,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,280. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.09.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $96,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $6,923,832. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in New Relic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

