New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.
New Relic stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.68. 612,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,280. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.09.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in New Relic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
