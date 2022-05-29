Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,000 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the April 30th total of 1,341,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of NCMGF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.60. 2,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

