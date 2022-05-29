Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,000 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the April 30th total of 1,341,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of NCMGF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.60. 2,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

