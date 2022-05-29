NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexImmune news, CEO Kristi Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Grant Verstandig purchased 39,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,983.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 128,978 shares of company stock worth $378,359. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the third quarter valued at $2,227,000. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

