NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $115.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.26. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

