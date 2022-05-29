Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 37 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.43.

Shares of TECH opened at $386.56 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $335.02 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

