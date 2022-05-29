Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,123,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $127.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

