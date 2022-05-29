Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.95.

ULTA stock opened at $425.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.90. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.