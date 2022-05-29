Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,188,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,076,000 after acquiring an additional 342,661 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.16.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

