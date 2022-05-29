Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $455.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $433.07 and a 200-day moving average of $455.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.44 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.