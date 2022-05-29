Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

