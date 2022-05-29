Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.64 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $181.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

