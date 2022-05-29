Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,821 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,051 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 156,967 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 645,185 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 185,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,225,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $762,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,353 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Halliburton Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.