Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Invests $2.01 Million in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337,429 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 564.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 529,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after buying an additional 449,662 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Entegris by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,843,000 after buying an additional 356,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Entegris by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 841,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,577,000 after buying an additional 350,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.04.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,016 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

