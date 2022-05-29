Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 369 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $134.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

