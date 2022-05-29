Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 583 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $84.13. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.