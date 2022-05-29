Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases New Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.42.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $211.49 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $179.05 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.53 and a 200-day moving average of $299.12.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

