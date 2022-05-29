Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitori (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

NCLTY stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02. Nitori has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

