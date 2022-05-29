Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT Lowered to $243.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $266.00 to $243.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.33.

NDSN stock opened at $219.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after acquiring an additional 107,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

