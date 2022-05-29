Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,054,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of NSTD remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.