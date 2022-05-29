Novacoin (NVC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $115.00

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $59,495.26 and approximately $115.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,926.81 or 0.99937501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00032033 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00015641 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.