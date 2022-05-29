Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Nutanix stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $295,133.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

