Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,031,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,898 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $189,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

