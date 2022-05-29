Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 110,552 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Darden Restaurants worth $195,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $184,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 42.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 219.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 46.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $126.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

