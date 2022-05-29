Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,680 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $228,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 293,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,477,000 after acquiring an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 147.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

