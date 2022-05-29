Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Ingersoll Rand worth $184,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 113,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,429,000 after acquiring an additional 75,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.54.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

