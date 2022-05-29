Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Qualtrics International worth $211,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 8,443 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,736.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.12.

XM stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

