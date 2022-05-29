Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $170.49 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $170,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,748 shares of company stock worth $54,043,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

MTD opened at $1,326.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,168.31 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,308.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,432.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

