Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $197.50 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Copart worth $197,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart by 47.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $48,488,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $116.69 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.41 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.