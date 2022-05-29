Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $236.86 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,287,626 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 502,330 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of HP worth $236,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,520,000 after buying an additional 58,281 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

