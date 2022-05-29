Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,229,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $204,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 60.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $7,478,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,986. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

