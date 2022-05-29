Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Zebra Technologies worth $214,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA stock opened at $343.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.26. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $309.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.71.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

