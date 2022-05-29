Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Down 38.7% in May

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFR. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,620,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 408,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 324,811 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,732,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,735,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 192,820 shares during the period.

NYSE:JFR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 375,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,470. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

