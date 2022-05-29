NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS NUVSF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

