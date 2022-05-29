NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 295.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 288.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 307.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 296.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after buying an additional 9,801,806 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $188.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.40 and its 200-day moving average is $250.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

