NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,101 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.11. 73,773,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,654,872. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.