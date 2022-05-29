NWK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $120.92 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.78 and a twelve month high of $132.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average is $124.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.