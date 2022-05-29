Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) to Issue Dividend of $2.94 on June 15th

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.94 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $161.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $161.99.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 37.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,171,000 after acquiring an additional 189,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,825 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 514.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after acquiring an additional 418,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 20.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,537,000 after acquiring an additional 55,231 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

