ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Aegis began coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

Get ObsEva alerts:

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that ObsEva will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ObsEva by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.